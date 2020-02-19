Terre Haute South senior Lauren Kirchner will swim in college at Butler University. Kirchner has been apart of two school record relay teams at South.
Related Content
- Lauren Kirchner signs with Butler
- Longtime THN softball coach Jack Kirchner retiring
- Graham Toole signs with Butler University
- Lauren Sackett verbals to Sycamores
- Lauren England named girls McMillan Award winner
- Lauren Sackett helps THS softbal beat West Vigo
- Sycamore football signs 26
- National Signing Day 2019
- Emily Berrisford signs with IUPUI
- Jemesha Western signs with Nebraska
Scroll for more content...