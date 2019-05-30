Lauren England named girls McMillan Award winner

Indiana State track & field signee Lauren England has been named this years girls McMillan Award winner. The honor goes annually to the top female athlete in Vigo County. The Terre Haute South senior is currently the top discuss thrower in the state.
