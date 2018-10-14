Clear

Late TD pass lifts Missouri State past Indiana State

Oct. 14, 2018
Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Peyton Huslig lofted a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo Thomas with 16 seconds remaining to lift Missouri State past Indiana State 29-26 on Saturday.

Missouri State (4-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) bounced back from a 35-28 road loss last week to South Dakota that snapped a three-game win streak. Indiana State (2-4, 0-3) has lost three straight games.

Huslig finished with 169 yards passing without an interception. Donovan Daniels ran for two touchdowns and Jeremiah Wilson had a scoring run for Missouri State.

Ja'Quan Keys had 23 carries for 141 yards and scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 47-yard run in the second quarter for the Sycamores.

Indiana State trailed 21-10 at halftime but Keys had a pair of touchdown runs from inside the 10-yard that capped long scoring drives. Jerry Nunez's 19-yard field goal then stretched the Sycamores' lead 26-21 with 4:04 to play.

Missouri State had first-and-goal at the 5 with 54 seconds left. The Bears managed just one yard before Huslig's game-winning throw on fourth down.

