Lansing's run comes to an end at ISU

On Monday Indiana State University announced they are parting ways with long time men's basketball coach Greg Lansing.

Lansing is one of the most successful coaches in program history. He was second all-time in wins with 181, just one shy of the record. He's the only ISU coach to record 100 MVC wins. He holds the school record for wins over ranked teams with five. Lansing is the only coach to guide ISU to four straight season of at least 17 wins or more.

The end of Lansing's tenure cost him. He suffered five straight losing seasons, before posting back to back winning campaigns the last two years. In his last five MVC tourney appearances the Sycamores were just 1-5.