Lansing up for Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award

Former Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing has been named a finalist for this years Skip Prosser Man of the Year. He's one of 25 coaches nationwide up for the award. The honor goes annually to someone who not only achieves success on the basketball court, but dislplay moral integrity off the floor.
Former ISU coach up for national award
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:45 PM
