For the first time this season the Indiana State men's basketball team is at full strength. Sunday when ISU plays at TCU they'll have Iowa transfer Christian Williams and Butler transfer Cooper Neese. Two standouts just became eligible this week.
Related Content
- Lansing excited to add Christian Williams and Cooper Neese to mix
- NCAA denies Cooper Neese Transfer Waiver Appeal
- Greg Lansing enjoys Sycamores playing in early season tournaments
- Greg Lansing passes Royce Waltman on ISU win list
- Bloomfield beats Lighthouse Christian Academy
- Christian Covington football career over
- Greg Lansing humble to tie his mentor and late friend Royce Waltman in MVC wins at ISU
- Caitlyn Newton excited to be in NCAA tourney
- Jake Lautenschlager excited to joing Purdue baseball program
- Christian Myers learning North Vermillion more than a football family
Scroll for more content...