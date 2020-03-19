Clear
Lannoo and Herrin stayng fit for baseball season

Fomer Terre Haute South standouts ready for minor league season

With the Major League baseball season on hold players are doing all they can to stay ready. A pair of former Terre Haute South standouts were throwing with each other Thursday. Former Brave standouts Timmy Herrin,, with the Indians organization and Pete Lannoo, Giants organization are both ready to shine on the mound when play resumes.

