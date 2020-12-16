Lance Rees signs with Indiana State

Marshall senior Lance Rees Wednesday signed to play college football at Indiana State. The six-foot-four tight end has a physical presence the Sycamores like.
Marshall senior to play college football for the Sycamores
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:40 PM
