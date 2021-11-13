Parke Heritage beats Riverton Parke 55-29.
Riverton Parke and Parke Heritage square off in the Banks of the Wabash Championship game at the Wolves Den.
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 11:43 PM
Related Content
- Lady Wolves Claim Banks of the Wabash Championship
- GBB: Banks of the Wabash Championship
- Lady Spartans Defeat the Warriors to Claim the Sectional Championship
- B-ball: Wolves Claim Program's First Sectional Title
- Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game
- GBB: Lady Lions Claim 1A State Title
- Lady Alices Claim Third Straight Sectional Title
- The Lady Falcons Claim Their Second Banks Crown in Three Years
- Wolves Get the Best of the Wildcats
- North Vermillion wins Banks of the Wabash
Scroll for more content...