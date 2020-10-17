Barr-Reeve claims their fourth straight Sectional Title as they beat Eastern Greene and Linton on Saturday.
Barr-Reeve runs the table at Eastern Greene Volleyball Sectional.
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:34 PM
Related Content
- Lady Vikings Add Another Title to the Trophy Case
- B-ball: Vikings Add Another Sectional Title to Their Collection
- Lady Knights Come Up Short against the Lady Eagles; Lady Arrows snap the Lady Vikings Win Streak
- GBB: Lady Lions Claim 1A State Title
- Lady Alices Claim Third Straight Sectional Title
- Shoe Trophy Preivew
- South retains the Crown Trophy
- Lady Alices Claim final Big Eight Conference Title
- Thompson family looking to add another state title
- Lady Lions Reign Supreme
Scroll for more content...