South Knox beats Vincennes Lincoln 73-71.
Related Content
- Lady Spartans Hold on to Beat the Lady Alices
- Lady Alices Claim final Big Eight Conference Title
- Lady Knights Come Up Short against the Lady Eagles; Lady Arrows snap the Lady Vikings Win Streak
- Alices take down Princeton
- Sullivan falls at Lady Braves Softball Bash
- Alices win Vincennes Lincoln tourney
- Lions 3rd, Spartans 5th, Cougars 7th at Graber
- Terre Haute Rex hold on to beat Hoots
- Bloomfield beats Orleans
- Rockville beats Chrisman
Scroll for more content...