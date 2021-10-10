South Knox beats North Knox 3-0.
South Knox and North Knox met in the Sullivan Sectional Title Match.
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 12:46 AM
Related Content
- Lady Spartans Defeat the Warriors to Claim the Sectional Championship
- Lady Alices Claim Third Straight Sectional Title
- Lady Spartans Hold on to Beat the Lady Alices
- Northview Lady Knights Claim Their Fourth Straight Sectional Crown
- Linton Comes Back Late to Claim Third Straight Sectional Championship
- Lady Cardinals are Sectional Champs Once Again
- GBB: Lady Lions Claim 1A State Title
- The Lady Knights of Northview Claim Their Fifth Straight Sectional Title
- Warriors Keep On Rolling
- South Vermilion wins baseball sectional championship
Scroll for more content...