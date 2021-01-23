Lady Miners Take Care of Business Against Brown County

Linton beats Brown County 67-43 at home as Senior Vanessa Shafford becomes the Lady Miners All-Time Points Leader.
Linton Girls steam roll Brown County behind Vanessa Shafford's record setting night.
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 12:01 AM
