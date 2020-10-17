Lady Lions Reign Supreme

Loogootee beat North Daviess and Shoals in straight sets to claim back-to-back Sectional Championships.
Loogootee wins another Volleyball Sectional Title at home.
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:34 PM
