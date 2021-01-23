Lady Knights Drop a Heart Breaker in Overtime

Indian Creek comes back late to force overtime, and go on to beat Northview 55-46.
Lady Braves get the best of the Lady Knights.
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 6:54 AM
