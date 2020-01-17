South Putnam Girls beat Northview 66-46.
Sullivan Girls take care of business and beat West Vigo 52-37.
Related Content
- Lady Knights Come Up Short against the Lady Eagles; Lady Arrows snap the Lady Vikings Win Streak
- Sullivan falls at Lady Braves Softball Bash
- Lady Alices Claim final Big Eight Conference Title
- Sullivan baseball snaps Shakamak winning streak
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Anderson snaps Rose-Hulman winning streak
- North Texas snaps Sycamores five-game winning streak
- Indiana State Snaps Two Game Losing Streak
- North's Classic winning streak continues
Scroll for more content...