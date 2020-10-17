Clear

Lady Cardinals are Sectional Champs Once Again

Bloomfield and Clay City met at the Eel Dome for the Volleyball Sectional Championship.

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:33 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Bloomfield beats Clay City in straight sets to win their third straight Sectional Title. 

