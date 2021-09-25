Terre Haute South beats Mooresville 3-2
Terre Haute South welcomed Mooresville to town.
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 11:44 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 11:47 PM
Related Content
- Lady Braves Win on Senior Day
- Sullivan falls at Lady Braves Softball Bash
- Rothrock dominate in Roncalli win at Lady Braves Bash
- South tennis wins Braves Invite
- Lady Braves Season Comes to an End in Mooresville
- Avon beats West Vigo at Lady Braves Bash
- Braves Softball Still Searching for First Win
- Braves vs. Knights Soccer
- Indiana State wins on senior day
- Rose Men's Basketball Wins on Senior Day
Scroll for more content...