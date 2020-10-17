Vincennes Lincoln sweeps Sullivan in straight sets to claim another Sectional Crown.
Vincennes Lincoln and Sullivan met in the Sectional Finals Match.
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:33 PM
Related Content
- Lady Alices Claim Third Straight Sectional Title
- Lady Alices Claim final Big Eight Conference Title
- Northview Lady Knights Claim Their Fourth Straight Sectional Crown
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- Lady Spartans Hold on to Beat the Lady Alices
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title
- Edgewood wins second straight softball sectional title
- Barr-Reeve wins second straight sectional title
- GBB: Lady Lions Claim 1A State Title
- Northview Claims Second Straight Tennis Sectional
Scroll for more content...