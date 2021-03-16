LaRavia transferring from ISU to Wake Forest

One day after Indiana State let go of men's basketball coach Greg Lansing star forward Jake LaRavia entered the transfer portal. While many in Sycamore nation hoped he would reconsider and return that won't happen. The sophomore Tuesday announced he'll be continuing his college career at Wake Forest. LaRavia was second team All-MVC this past season.
ISU Sophomore heading to the ACC
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 11:08 PM
