LaRavia named MVC Newcomer of the Week

Today, January 6th, Jake LaRavia was named MVC Newcomer of the Week thanks to his performances against Drake and SIU.
The Freshman averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 Rebounds for the week.
His 21 point performance against the Bulldogs on Saturday marked a new Career High for the Indianapolis Native.
