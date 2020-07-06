LIC holds doubleheader for senior softball players

On Monday more than 30 high school seniors softball players from the LIC gathered at Robinson to play a doubleheader. The event was held so the girls could play one more time, after losing their high school season to the Coronavirus.
Girls got opportunity to play for loss season
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 10:42 PM
