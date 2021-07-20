Kylie VanHoy Commits to Bellarmine for Volleyball

Kylie VanHoy announced via her Twitter that she has verbally committed to Bellarmine University for Volleyball.
Incoming Loogootee Senior commits to D-1 Program.
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 6:46 PM
