Kylie Hutson part of this years MVC Hall of Fame Class

Terre Haute native one of the most decorated track & field athletes in conference history

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Terre Haute native Kylie Hutson has been named to the 23rd Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame Class. The former Terre Haute North and Indiana State star is a pole vaulting legend.

Hutson was a four-time NCAA National Pole Vault Champion and a five-time All-American. 

