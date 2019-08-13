Kylie Hutson part of this years MVC Hall of Fame Class

Terre Haute native Kylie Hutson has been named to the 23rd Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame Class. The former Terre Haute North and Indiana State star is a pole vaulting legend.
Hutson was a four-time NCAA National Pole Vault Champion and a five-time All-American.
