Kylee Shelton returns from ACL injury to help Bloomfield win sectional title

Last season Kylee Shelton missed the state tourney with an ACL injury in her left knee. The senior made a promise to her team she would be back this year and help them win a sectional. She delivered on that Saturday helping Bloomfield win sectionals for the first time since 2018.
Senior help Lady Cardinals win first sectional since 2018
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 10:36 PM
