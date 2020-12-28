1A, second ranked Kouts pounded Terre Haute South 80-61 in the consolation bracket of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Mustangs top the Braves
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 9:57 PM
Related Content
- Kouts runs by Terre Haute South
- Bloomington South beats Kouts
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South Golf Invitational
- Terre Haute South vs. Linton
- Soccer: Bloomington South vs. Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South Boys Tennis hungry on Final Four run
- Cam Cameron visits Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South softball honors Jenna Perrelle
Scroll for more content...