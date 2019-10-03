Korbin Allen shining for Northview

After patiently waiting for his opportunity, Northview junior Korbin Allen is making the most of starting at running back. In his first season as the Knights starting back, he's averaging 116 total yards a game and has scored six touchdowns. Allen has been key in the Knights current four-game winning streak.
