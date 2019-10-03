Clear
Korbin Allen shining for Northview

Knights running back averaging over 100 yards of total offense a game

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

After patiently waiting for his opportunity, Northview junior Korbin Allen is making the most of starting at running back. In his first season as the Knights starting back, he's averaging 116 total yards a game and has scored six touchdowns. Allen has been key in the Knights current four-game winning streak.

