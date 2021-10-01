Northview beats Guerin Catholic 26-20.
Northview welcomed Guerin Catholic to Brazil, IN.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:49 PM
Related Content
- Knight Pickup a Big Home Win
- Braves vs. Knights Soccer
- Keegan Garrison stepping up for the Knights
- Northview Captures Another Big Win
- ISU men ;pickup victory number 1,500
- Robinson wins at home
- Northview Knights Soccer Teams Play at Lucas Oil
- Northview Lady Knights Claim Their Fourth Straight Sectional Crown
- Lady Knights Hope Fourth Time is the Charm at Regionals
- Knights Look to Claim Second WIC Title in Three Years
Scroll for more content...