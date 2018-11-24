Kiser, Pioneer too much for North V.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion football's big season came to a bitter end in the class A state championship Saturday. The Falcons were defeated 60-0 by top-ranked Pioneer.

Panther quarterback and Notre Dame commit Jack Kiser dominated the contest for Pioneer. Kiser rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns and added 88 yards and two more scores through the air.

North Vermillion ends the season as the class A state runner-up with a 13-2 record.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and reaction from the state championship contest.