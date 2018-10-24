Clear

Kip Fougerousse shines for Team Indiana

Linton baseball star has good showing on national stage

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Linton baseball star Kip Fougerousse had an impressive showing with Team Indiana. He recently played in five games with Team Indiana down in Jupiter, Florida against some of the top high school baseball talent in the country. The IU commit led Team  Indiana with a .615 batting average.

