Linton baseball star Kip Fougerousse had an impressive showing with Team Indiana. He recently played in five games with Team Indiana down in Jupiter, Florida against some of the top high school baseball talent in the country. The IU commit led Team Indiana with a .615 batting average.
Related Content
- Kip Fougerousse shines for Team Indiana
- Kip Fougerousse named First Team All-State
- Jordan Barnes shining for Indiana State
- Dakota Caton shining on special teams for Sycamores
- Michaela White shines for Indiana Girls All-Stars
- Moore shines in Cloverdale win
- Shane Garner shining for Sullivan
- Vincennes defeats Olney Central, Wallace shines
- Reeva Hammelman shining after ACL injury
- Craig Porter shining for Terre Haute South
Scroll for more content...