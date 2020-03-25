Kip Fougerousse receives pre-season baseball recognition

Linton senior Kip Fougerousse has been named to 2020 Indiana Pre-Season All-American Team by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association. IU signee one of just 23 players in state to earn the honor.
