Kip Fougerousse drawing interest from MLB Teams

Linton senior Kip Fougerousse has been invited to a preseason workout with the Texas Rangers on Monday in Lockport, Illinois. The Miner was also selected to the Super 60 Pro Showcase next month in Illinois. That's a workout for several of the top hgh school players in the nation. The IU signee is ranked the second best player in the 2020 class in Indiana.
