Kidwell looking to repeat as Junior City Champ

Grace Kidwell entered this year Terre Haute Junior City girls golf tourney as the defending champ. After the first round she's once again in the lead after firing a 87. Rylee Roscoe sits in second heading to the final round with an 89.
TH South senior leading the way after the opening round
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:07 PM
