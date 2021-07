The annual Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney finished on Thursday at Rea Park.

On the boys side Terre Haute North's Gavin Conner fired a 79. He rallied from five down entering the final day to win the boys 15-17 age group for the very first time.

On the girls side Terre Haute South's Grace Kidwell shot an impressive 77 on the second day to win the girls 15-17 age group by 15 shots. This is the second year in a row Kidwell has won the title.