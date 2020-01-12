Key has been the driving force for the Sycamores

Following Saturday's 65-52 win over Illinois State, Sycamores Head Coach Greg Lansing praised Tyreke Key and his drive to not only make himself better, but the whole team as well.
Key is averaging 17.9 points a game so far this season.
