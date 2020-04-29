Sullivan senior Kevin Palmer committed to play college basketball at Oakland City. This past season he averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game. He finished his career with almost 1,100 points.
Related Content
- Kevin Palmer picks Oakland City
- Kevin Palmer delivering for Arrows
- College Volleyball: Saint Mary-of-the-Woods vs. Oakland City
- Jalen Moore commits to Oakland University
- Romeo Langford picks IU
- Clay City girls basketball picks up road win at Shakamak
- Kevin Harvick wins crash-marred Brickyard 400
- Kevin Osawe commits to Western Kentucky
- North picks up conference win over Southport
- Northview soccer picks up regional semi win
Scroll for more content...