Vincennes University sophomore Kevin Osawe has committed to Western Kentucky University. This past season the forward led the Trail Blazers in scoring and rebounding.
Related Content
- Kevin Osawe commits to Western Kentucky
- Western Kentucky beats Indiana State men
- Waggoner commits to IU
- Liz Humphrey commits to ISU
- Caleb Hamilton commits to ISU
- Grace Waggoner commits to Evansville
- Alli Cook commits to IUPUI
- Dalton Laney commits to IU
- Kenyon Sholty commits to ISU
- Anthony Leal commits to IU
Scroll for more content...