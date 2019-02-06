Kenyon Sholty signs with Sycamore football

Terre Haute South senior Kenyon Sholty Wednesday signed with Sycamore football. Indiana State is looking at the First Team All-Conference Indiana selection at tight end. Sholty's dad played at ISU, Kenyon is excited to follow in his footsteps as a Sycamore.
