Kenyon Sholty commits to ISU

Terre Haute South senior Kenyon Sholty has committed to play college football at Indiana State. This past season Sholty earned First Team All-Conference Indiana. He had 68 tackles, two sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception. On offense, the tight end averaged close to 10 yards per catch and hauled in three touchdown receptions.
