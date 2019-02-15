Kent Chezem on adminstrative leave

Loogootee released a statement Friday to Sporst 10 saying boys basketball coach Kent Chezem has been put on adminstrative leave from teaching and coaching pending an investigation into an incident thta took place after Loogootee's February 8th game against Mitchell.

Chezem is in his fourth year at Loogootee, the Linos are 7-12 this year. The Lions are 54-43 overall under him. In 2017 he guided Loogootee to a sectional title. In 25 years Chezem is 318-243.