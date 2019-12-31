Clear

Keegan O'Neill reaches 1,000 point club in Barr-Reeve win at North Knox

Vikings remain unbeaten

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The 1A, top ranked Barr-Reeve boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 65-34 win Tuesday at North Knox. Senior Keegan O'Neill scored 14 points to surpass the 1,000 point mark in his career. O'Neill is just the seventh Vikings boys basketball player to reach the 1,000 point club.

