Friday night Northview football host 1A, top ranked Indy Lutheran. If the Knights are going to knock off the Saints they'll need a big game from QB Keegan Garrison. The senior is coming off back to back games with four touchdowns.
Northview QB coming off back to back big games
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 10:35 PM
Related Content
- Keegan Garrison stepping up for the Knights
- Braves vs. Knights Soccer
- Keegan O'Neill leading the way for Barr-Reeve
- Keegan O'Neill named to Underclass All-State Team
- Keegan O'Neill reaches 1,000 point club in Barr-Reeve win at North Knox
- Northview Knights Soccer Teams Play at Lucas Oil
- Lady Knights Come Up Short against the Lady Eagles; Lady Arrows snap the Lady Vikings Win Streak
- Tim Pearison steps down at Marshall
- Vance Edmondson steps down at Clay City
- Kent Chezem steps down at Loogootee
Scroll for more content...