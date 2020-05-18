Keaton Akers excelling outside of tennis, on the frontline at a hospital

After a standout tennis career at Terre Haute North, Keaton Akers continued his career in college at IU East in Richmond, Indiana. While playing tennis in college he also earned a nursing degree. A year after graduating Akers has traded in the racket for the scrubs. He's now a float nurse at Reid Health in Richmond. He works many different units on the frontline battling the Coronavirus pandemic.
