Riverton Parke senior Katrina Cruser Monday signed to play college volleyball at UNC Asheville. Cruser is the first from RP to sign to play D1 volleyball. This past season she broke the school single season record for kills.
Related Content
- Katrina Cruser signs with UNC Asheville
- Katrina Cruser picks UNC Asheville and makes history
- UNC women's basketball coaching staff put on leave
- Sycamore football signs 26
- National Signing Day 2019
- Emily Berrisford signs with IUPUI
- Jemesha Western signs with Nebraska
- Hope Grange signs with IU
- Ethan Roach signs with Wake Forest
- Caden Kotter signs with Air Force
Scroll for more content...