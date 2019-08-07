Katrina Cruser picks UNC Asheville and makes history

Riverton Parke standout Katrina Cruser has committed to play college volleyball at UNC Asheville. Cruser, who's twice earned All-WRC is the first volleyball player from RP to commit to a division one school.
