The Northview girls soccer team beat West Vigo 5-2. Lady Knights junior Kassidy Kellett scored two goals to become the schools all-time leading scorer. She's scored 66 in her career.
Related Content
- Kassidy Kellett sets school record in Northview win over West Vigo
- Northview volleyball wins at West Vigo
- West Vigo baseball beats Northview
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- West Vigo 2nd at Northview wrestling invite
- West Vigo and Northview boys soccer tie
- Northview softball wins WIC game at West Vigo
- Casey's record-setting half pushes past Northview
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Northview wins golf sectional
Scroll for more content...