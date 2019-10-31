Kailex Stephens, a small forward from Alabama has committed to the Indiana State men's basketball program. Stephens will play this year at Tallahassee Community College before joining ISU next eyar. Last year he was the Peach Belt Conference Co-Freshman of the Year after he averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.
Related Content
- Kailex Stephens commits to Sycamores
- Griffin Comer commits to Sycamores
- Colbie Barnes commits to the Sycamores
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
Scroll for more content...