Since the age of six Justin Jenkins has played baseball. He was one of the all-time greats at Terre Haute South. He's spent the last four years at Iowa, He was looking for a big senior season with the Hawkeyes, but after 15 games it was cancelled because of Coronavirus. The NCAA has granted senior athletes in spring sports an extra year of eligibility, but Jenkins already has a job lined up and plans to enter the workforce.
Related Content
- Justin Jenkins talks about baseball career coming to an abrupt end
- IU baseball ends Sycamores winning streak
- TH South baseball ends losing streak with win over Northview
- Christian Covington football career over
- South Knox seniors have come a long way during their careers
- Cubs pitcher Justin Hancock works with local kids
- GBB: North Central's Season Comes to an End
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- IHSAA baseball sectional draw
- South baseball wins conference
Scroll for more content...