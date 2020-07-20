July 20th Rick's Rallies

This weeks top plays come from Northview's Landon Carr, Terre Haute South's Ryan Lieberman and Linton's Joey Hart.
Top plays from the Wabash Valley
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 10:34 PM
This weeks top plays come from Northview's Landon Carr, Terre Haute South's Ryan Lieberman and Linton's Joey Hart.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|98670
|4776
|Lake
|10818
|433
|DuPage
|10196
|497
|Kane
|8361
|289
|Will
|7652
|333
|Winnebago
|3342
|108
|St. Clair
|2722
|150
|McHenry
|2463
|107
|Kankakee
|1504
|66
|Madison
|1478
|71
|Rock Island
|1344
|30
|Champaign
|1209
|17
|Unassigned
|1207
|193
|Kendall
|1125
|21
|Peoria
|824
|31
|DeKalb
|699
|23
|Sangamon
|656
|33
|Boone
|649
|21
|Jackson
|400
|19
|McLean
|386
|15
|Randolph
|363
|7
|Ogle
|338
|5
|LaSalle
|328
|18
|Stephenson
|289
|6
|Macon
|275
|22
|Clinton
|268
|16
|Adams
|252
|1
|Coles
|235
|17
|Whiteside
|233
|16
|Union
|231
|21
|Tazewell
|221
|8
|Grundy
|214
|5
|Williamson
|201
|4
|Monroe
|192
|13
|Knox
|190
|0
|Iroquois
|181
|5
|Cass
|152
|10
|Warren
|152
|0
|Morgan
|145
|5
|Henry
|143
|1
|Jefferson
|130
|17
|Vermilion
|121
|2
|Lee
|117
|2
|McDonough
|115
|15
|Montgomery
|106
|2
|Marion
|89
|0
|Pulaski
|87
|0
|Macoupin
|86
|3
|Douglas
|76
|0
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Perry
|67
|1
|Jo Daviess
|64
|1
|Woodford
|64
|3
|Livingston
|60
|2
|Christian
|55
|4
|Bureau
|53
|2
|Jersey
|52
|1
|Clark
|49
|0
|Jasper
|49
|7
|Saline
|45
|0
|Logan
|43
|0
|Effingham
|42
|1
|Johnson
|38
|0
|Cumberland
|36
|1
|Mason
|36
|0
|Fayette
|35
|3
|Menard
|34
|0
|Mercer
|34
|0
|Alexander
|32
|0
|Ford
|32
|1
|Washington
|31
|0
|Moultrie
|29
|0
|Shelby
|29
|1
|White
|28
|0
|Bond
|26
|2
|Piatt
|26
|0
|Wayne
|25
|1
|Crawford
|24
|0
|Carroll
|23
|2
|Lawrence
|23
|0
|Wabash
|23
|0
|Hancock
|22
|1
|Edgar
|21
|0
|De Witt
|20
|0
|Massac
|19
|0
|Fulton
|18
|0
|Gallatin
|15
|0
|Marshall
|15
|0
|Schuyler
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Brown
|11
|0
|Richland
|10
|0
|Hamilton
|9
|0
|Pike
|9
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Stark
|7
|0
|Edwards
|5
|0
|Hardin
|5
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Pope
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|12750
|706
|Lake
|6145
|254
|Elkhart
|3999
|64
|Allen
|3136
|141
|St. Joseph
|2491
|73
|Hamilton
|1933
|101
|Cass
|1666
|9
|Hendricks
|1551
|103
|Johnson
|1432
|118
|Vanderburgh
|1114
|6
|Porter
|910
|38
|Tippecanoe
|875
|10
|Clark
|773
|44
|Madison
|714
|64
|LaPorte
|688
|28
|Howard
|666
|59
|Marshall
|659
|13
|Kosciusko
|657
|8
|Bartholomew
|635
|45
|Noble
|556
|28
|Boone
|530
|45
|Delaware
|512
|52
|Hancock
|506
|36
|Jackson
|502
|3
|LaGrange
|498
|10
|Floyd
|479
|44
|Shelby
|474
|25
|Monroe
|472
|28
|Dubois
|426
|7
|Grant
|393
|27
|Morgan
|368
|31
|Warrick
|343
|29
|Dearborn
|323
|25
|Henry
|322
|18
|Clinton
|308
|3
|Montgomery
|306
|20
|White
|300
|10
|Vigo
|294
|9
|Lawrence
|277
|26
|Decatur
|264
|32
|Harrison
|229
|22
|Greene
|207
|33
|Miami
|207
|2
|Wayne
|199
|6
|Scott
|193
|9
|Putnam
|190
|8
|Jennings
|187
|12
|DeKalb
|175
|4
|Daviess
|166
|17
|Perry
|159
|12
|Gibson
|158
|2
|Jasper
|157
|2
|Ripley
|155
|7
|Steuben
|152
|3
|Orange
|146
|24
|Franklin
|144
|8
|Starke
|134
|4
|Wabash
|128
|3
|Jefferson
|124
|2
|Carroll
|119
|2
|Fayette
|116
|7
|Whitley
|116
|6
|Huntington
|109
|2
|Posey
|102
|0
|Newton
|101
|10
|Wells
|94
|1
|Fulton
|89
|1
|Spencer
|89
|1
|Knox
|83
|0
|Randolph
|82
|4
|Washington
|78
|1
|Jay
|73
|0
|Clay
|71
|5
|Rush
|69
|3
|Pulaski
|68
|1
|Sullivan
|64
|1
|Adams
|57
|1
|Owen
|56
|1
|Brown
|54
|1
|Benton
|53
|0
|Blackford
|45
|2
|Fountain
|43
|2
|Tipton
|43
|2
|Crawford
|36
|0
|Switzerland
|35
|0
|Martin
|34
|0
|Parke
|32
|0
|Ohio
|31
|2
|Vermillion
|20
|0
|Pike
|19
|0
|Union
|17
|0
|Warren
|16
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|193