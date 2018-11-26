Josiah Wallace earns OVC Newcomer of the Week

Guard Josiah Wallace Monday was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. The former Marshall star averaged 24 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assist last week for Eastern Illinois. Wallace is currently fifth in the OVC in scoring at 17 points per game.
